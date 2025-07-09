MEXC Exchange
Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report
Stablecoin issuer giant Tether reportedly owns almost 80 tons gold that backs its assets. The gold stockpile is kept in a vault in Switzerland in an undisclosed location for security reasons. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Chief Executive…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 18:17
South Korea plans to lift crypto venture business restrictions
South Korea may lift restrictions on crypto firms, allowing them venture status and access to tax breaks, funding and regulatory benefits.
2025/07/09 17:57
Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem
PANews reported on July 9 that Zeng Yuchao, managing director of Futu Group, said that Futu Securities, a subsidiary of the company, had successfully completed the upgrade of Hong Kong
2025/07/09 17:55
BitsLab reveals another critical vulnerability in TON virtual machine and receives official thanks
PANews reported on July 9 that BitsLab disclosed that its security team TonBit recently discovered a null pointer dereference vulnerability in the INMSGPARAM instruction in the TON virtual machine (TVM)
2025/07/09 17:51
Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin circulation exceeds $500 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block , the circulation of RLUSD , a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple , has exceeded US$ 500 million in seven
2025/07/09 17:41
The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion
Without actual decentralization, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated even from the very communities it claims to empower.
2025/07/09 17:34
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery
Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?
A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
2025/07/09 17:18
