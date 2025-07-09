2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report

Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report

Stablecoin issuer giant Tether reportedly owns almost 80 tons gold that backs its assets. The gold stockpile is kept in a vault in Switzerland in an undisclosed location for security reasons. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Chief Executive…
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+10.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 18:17
South Korea plans to lift crypto venture business restrictions

South Korea plans to lift crypto venture business restrictions

South Korea may lift restrictions on crypto firms, allowing them venture status and access to tax breaks, funding and regulatory benefits.
MAY
MAY$0.05215-0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:57
Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem

Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem

PANews reported on July 9 that Zeng Yuchao, managing director of Futu Group, said that Futu Securities, a subsidiary of the company, had successfully completed the upgrade of Hong Kong
Loomlay
LAY$0.00993-3.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3756+0.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:55
BitsLab reveals another critical vulnerability in TON virtual machine and receives official thanks

BitsLab reveals another critical vulnerability in TON virtual machine and receives official thanks

PANews reported on July 9 that BitsLab disclosed that its security team TonBit recently discovered a null pointer dereference vulnerability in the INMSGPARAM instruction in the TON virtual machine (TVM)
TONCOIN
TON$3.476+1.57%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3756+0.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:51
Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin circulation exceeds $500 million

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin circulation exceeds $500 million

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block , the circulation of RLUSD , a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple , has exceeded US$ 500 million in seven
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:41
The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion

The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion

Without actual decentralization, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated even from the very communities it claims to empower.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 17:34
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery

2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery

Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1337+1.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00223+1.64%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004841+0.26%
Allo
RWA$0.003558-5.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS

A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.299403+2.02%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.07635-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?

Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?

A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,381.96+0.34%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02558+0.39%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.346-5.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
Newton
AB$0.008429-1.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1337+1.90%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164-2.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 17:18

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million