SAVVY MINING: The cloud mining platform helping investors earn daily crypto income

As crypto investors move beyond hype, platforms like SAVVY MINING are gaining attention for offering steady, market-free returns through automated cloud mining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/09 20:00
Ethereum corporate treasuries critical for the ecosystem: Joseph Lubin

Ethereum corporate treasuries critical for the ecosystem: Joseph Lubin

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin said that corporate ETH treasuries are vital for driving ecosystem growth.
PANews2025/07/09 19:57
Bedrock officially responds to $BR price fluctuations and promises to improve transparency

Bedrock officially responds to $BR price fluctuations and promises to improve transparency

PANews reported on July 9 that Bedrock officials have noticed significant price fluctuations in $BR recently, and called on community members to remain rational and cautious when trading and providing
PANews2025/07/09 19:51
BTCS raises funding target to $225 million, accelerating Ethereum deployment

BTCS raises funding target to $225 million, accelerating Ethereum deployment

PANews reported on July 9 that BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS ) announced that it would raise its financing target to $ 225 million to accelerate its Ethereum accumulation strategy. BTCS
PANews2025/07/09 19:17
Market News: Ripple selects Bank of New York Mellon as custodian of Ripple’s USD reserves

Market News: Ripple selects Bank of New York Mellon as custodian of Ripple’s USD reserves

PANews reported on July 9, market news: Ripple chose Bank of New York Mellon as the custodian of Ripple’s US dollar reserves.
PANews2025/07/09 19:05
a16z Crypto Marketing Guide: From 0 to 100, what should founders do?

a16z Crypto Marketing Guide: From 0 to 100, what should founders do?

Source: Marketing 101 for Startups: Token Launches, Memes, Reaching Devs & More Compiled by: lenaxin, ChainCatcher Editor’s Note: This article is translated from the "Web3 Frontier" program produced by a16z,
PANews2025/07/09 19:00
Whale sold 69 WBTC in exchange for 2,881 ETH, making a profit of $368,000 on WBTC

Whale sold 69 WBTC in exchange for 2,881 ETH, making a profit of $368,000 on WBTC

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale sold 69.07 WBTC (total value of US$ 7.49 million) and bought 2,881 ETH at US$ 2,600 ,
PANews2025/07/09 18:40
UK cryptocurrency users may be fined if they fail to provide information

UK cryptocurrency users may be fined if they fail to provide information

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk , British cryptocurrency users will need to submit information including full name, date of birth, address, country of residence and tax
PANews2025/07/09 18:35
Great Wisdom: The market pays more attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading", "cross-border payment", etc., but we currently do not have relevant qualifications and have not carried out

Great Wisdom: The market pays more attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading", "cross-border payment", etc., but we currently do not have relevant qualifications and have not carried out

PANews reported on July 9 that Dazhihui Company issued a stock trading risk warning announcement. At present, the market is paying close attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading" and
PANews2025/07/09 18:26
Robinhood defends stock tokens amid EU probe, says more firms want in

Robinhood defends stock tokens amid EU probe, says more firms want in

The trading platform’s CEO has spoken out in defense of the newly launched investment products, following news that regulators are taking a closer look. In a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Tenev addressed the ongoing probe led by the Central Bank…
Crypto.news2025/07/09 18:19

