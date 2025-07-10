MEXC Exchange
A whale sold 30,000 stETH in exchange for 85.42 million USDC
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institutional address sold 30,000 stETH in exchange for about 85.42 million USDC, and deposited 85.44 million USDC into
PANews
2025/07/10 10:56
Digital Assets Are Not Going Away, Senator Tim Scott Says
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) urged his fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance key crypto market structure legislation during a crucial July 9 hearing. Crypto’s Not Going Anywhere, Tim Scott Says According to a Wednesday press release from the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Scott praised the chamber’s passage of the GENIUS Act while doubling down on the significance of the hearing to be able to “build on that success.” “Today’s hearing is the first full committee hearing on digital assets,” Scott said. “This is a crucial step toward developing a comprehensive framework that gives innovators the clarity they need and gives investors the protections they deserve.” “Because make no mistake: blockchain technology and digital assets are not going away – they are here to stay,” he added. The question we should ask ourselves is whether the United States will lead in shaping the future of digital finance, or whether we’ll let other countries like Singapore and the UAE set the standards while American jobs and innovation leave our shores.” Elizabeth Warren Delivers Her Own Crypto Priorities List Titled “From Wall Street to Web3: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Asset Markets,” the hearing largely focused on developing broad crypto market legislation in the United States under a crypto-friendly White House. Heavyweight crypto policy witnesses who testified before the committee included Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin. Senator Elizabeth Warren also unveiled her own crypto market structure priorities during the hearing, stating that the U.S. needs crypto legislation that “will strengthen our financial system, not make it worse.” “I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow,” Warren said.
CryptoNews
2025/07/10 10:53
US Senators Seek Sanctions on El Salvador’s President for Bitcoin Abuse and Human Rights Violations
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CryptoSlate, U.S. Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Alex Padilla jointly proposed the "El Salvador Accountability Act", which calls for
PANews
2025/07/10 10:51
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
PANews
2025/07/10 10:47
Nansen CEO: In recent years, I have participated in 58 projects as an angel investor, 19 of which have gone to zero
PANews reported on July 10 that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik communicated with Zen Academy founder Zeneca about the performance of angel investment and said that in recent years he has
PANews
2025/07/10 10:32
a16z announces relocation of its primary business entity, AH Capital Management, to Nevada
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official blog of a16z, the top venture capital firm in the United States, a16z announced that it would move the registration
PANews
2025/07/10 10:25
UK crypto platform Ziglu faces financial collapse, enters special administration
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the British crypto banking platform Ziglu has entered a special management procedure, indicating that the star enterprise founded by former Starling
PANews
2025/07/10 10:17
vladilena.eth's SOL 10x long position has increased to 80,000, with a current floating profit of $401,000
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, vladilena.eth's 10x long position in SOL on Hyperliquid has increased to 80,000 (worth $12.65 million). In the
PANews
2025/07/10 10:13
A certain whale bought 1600.7 ETH 5 hours ago, worth $4.39 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ETH whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 bought 1600.7 ETH (worth $4.39 million) at an average price of $2744 5 hours ago. He
PANews
2025/07/10 10:07
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH in the early morning, and its total holdings have exceeded 210,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the listed company Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH (worth US$13.51 million) 9 hours ago. Its total
PANews
2025/07/10 09:45
