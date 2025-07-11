MEXC Exchange
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 275 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,275 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced an increase of 275 bitcoins, and the company's total bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/11 14:04
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, multiple wallets associated with a giant whale that had been dormant for four years recently resumed activity and transferred
BTC
$118,343.06
+0.31%
PANews
2025/07/11 14:00
BTC and ETH options with a notional value of over $5 billion will expire today
PANews reported on July 11 that Greeks.Live macro analyst Adam posted on the X platform that 37,000 Bitcoin options will expire today, with a put/call ratio of 1.05, a maximum
BTC
$118,343.06
+0.31%
ETH
$3,857.11
+1.23%
PANews
2025/07/11 13:24
Ethereum Foundation: The address that sold 1,210 ETH this morning belongs to Argot Collective
PANews reported on July 11 that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation (EF), posted on X that the address that sold 1,210 ETH this morning did not belong
NOT
$0.002038
+2.72%
ETH
$3,857.11
+1.23%
PANews
2025/07/11 13:21
MAP Protocol announces strategic transformation into a full-chain infrastructure focused on Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized asset exchange
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, MAP Protocol announced its new strategic vision, transforming into a full-chain infrastructure focused on Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized asset
VISION
$0.0003668
+0.76%
PANews
2025/07/11 13:18
A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon, Hengbao Co., Ltd., Pulian Software, and Zhongke Jincai
PANews
2025/07/11 13:11
Turkish Bank Yapi Kredi Subsidiary to Establish Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
PANews reported on July 11 that according to a statement submitted to the public disclosure platform, Yapi Kredi Finansal Teknolojiler, a subsidiary of Turkish bank Yapi Kredi, plans to establish
BANK
$0.05848
+1.08%
PANews
2025/07/11 13:11
A whale bought about 459,700 SOL with 20x leverage, and the current floating profit exceeds 6 million US dollars
According to PANews on July 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa04a went long on 459,703 SOL (worth US$75.5 million) with 20x leverage, and its current floating profit
SOL
$180.86
+0.17%
PANews
2025/07/11 13:00
The 1,135 BTC long positions held by a certain whale currently have a floating loss of more than $10 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the long position of 1,135 BTC (worth $132.65 million) held by the giant whale 0x5D2F currently has a floating loss
BTC
$118,343.06
+0.31%
MORE
$0.1022
+5.27%
PANews
2025/07/11 12:58
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $383 million yesterday, the second highest in history
PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$383 million yesterday (July 10, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006196
-0.06%
SECOND
$0.0000135
+31.06%
NET
$0.00011572
-5.86%
PANews
2025/07/11 11:55
