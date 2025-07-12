MEXC Exchange
Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA seeks to balance capital allocation through Bitcoin, currently holding 754 coins
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA announced that it would seek capital balance allocation through BTC. It currently holds 754 coins,
BTC
$118,409.42
+0.39%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:54
BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, the BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement agreement to dismiss a lawsuit involving
U
$0.01117
-2.10%
JUSTICE
$0.00007162
-4.12%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:41
Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the latest data from CryptoSlam, Pudgy Penguins NFT sales surged to over US$2 million in the past 24 hours, reaching approximately US$2,225,059,
NFT
$0.0000004863
+0.24%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:24
Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY
PANews reported on July 12 that Honeyland, a Solana blockchain strategy game launched by Hexagon Studios, has been acquired by game infrastructure developer BRAVO READY. The specific acquisition amount has
READY
$0.003381
+7.29%
GAME
$30.7471
+11.65%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:03
A whale deposited 1.35 million USDC into Hyperliquid and doubled PUMP
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, 0x18f...361cf recharged 1.35 million USDC margin to Hyperliquid at 4 pm today, and then opened a 2x PUMP long order
ORDER
$0.1235
-1.90%
USDC
$1
+0.01%
PUMP
$0.003176
+20.12%
PANews
2025/07/12 16:46
In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past half hour, a batch of ETH (51,431 pieces, worth $152 million) that had not
NOT
$0.002041
+3.28%
WALLET
$0.02186
+6.11%
ETH
$3,860.2
+1.37%
PANews
2025/07/12 16:31
The address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in the past hour
PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in
ETH
$3,860.2
+1.37%
PANews
2025/07/12 16:05
The wave of crypto companies going public is gradually rising: How to reasonably value them to attract the attention of Wall Street?
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Key Points Crypto IPOs unlock huge value despite market pricing challenges. The Token Transparency Framework aims to improve
TOKEN
$0.01674
+2.76%
PANews
2025/07/12 15:49
Hyperliquid open interest exceeds $10.6 billion, hitting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 12 that Hyperliquid tweeted that the volume of open contracts exceeded US$10.6 billion, setting a record high.
OPEN
$0.00000015
-3.90%
PANews
2025/07/12 14:54
