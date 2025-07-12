MEXC Exchange
A large bank in Kenya suffered an internal attack and lost about $4 million. USDT was used for money laundering.
PANews reported on July 13 that Techbuild reported that a large bank in Kenya suffered a serious internal attack, resulting in 500 million Kenyan shillings (about 4 million US dollars)
PANews
2025/07/13 09:05
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has
PANews
2025/07/13 08:38
A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the
PANews
2025/07/13 08:28
Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address
PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
PANews
2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?
Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m
Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services. The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance…
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 04:00
Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally
As XRP stabilizes around $2.70 and the broader crypto market catches its breath, a wave of smaller altcoins is stealing the spotlight, led by a 95.3% surge in Kyber Network Crystal.
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 02:31
LILPEPE rises above Bonk, PEPE, SHIB, and the best memecoin to buy in July 2025
LILPEPE is gaining ground as July’s leading memecoin pick, rivaling DOGE and SHIB with real value and blockchain innovation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:40
Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:30
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC
According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
PANews
2025/07/12 23:34
