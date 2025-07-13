MEXC Exchange
Financial departments in many places have issued risk warnings to guard against illegal fundraising with stablecoins
PANews reported on July 13 that according to the Shanghai Securities News, the "Suzhou Finance" public account issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name of "Stablecoins",
PANews
2025/07/13 22:01
White House economic adviser Hassett: If there is reason to fire Powell, Trump has the right to take action
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that if there is reason to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, Trump has the right
PANews
2025/07/13 21:35
White House economic adviser Hassett: Trump has a preliminary understanding of the proposed trade agreement framework
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that US President Trump has a preliminary understanding of the framework of some proposed trade
PANews
2025/07/13 21:26
Data: TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TRUMP unlocks about $878 million
PANews reported on July 13 that Token Unlocks data showed that TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Official Trump (TRUMP) will
PANews
2025/07/13 20:59
MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.
PANews reported on July 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced the interim results of
PANews
2025/07/13 20:28
LianLian Digital plans to raise approximately HK$394 million for the application of blockchain technology in the payment field
PANews reported on July 13 that LianLian Digital, a Hong Kong-listed company, issued an announcement announcing the issuance of 38.4 million new H shares with a par value of RMB
PANews
2025/07/13 20:25
Will SpacePay Finally Bring Real Utility to XRP?
XRP has maintained its position among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization while facing persistent questions about practical utility beyond financial institution partnerships. SpacePay’s merchant payment platform could provide the retail adoption pathway XRP has needed to move beyond institutional use cases. The platform’s $1.1 million presale funding shows market interest in practical cryptocurrency payment.. The post Will SpacePay Finally Bring Real Utility to XRP? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/13 20:21
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on July 13 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “Sometimes you don’t just
PANews
2025/07/13 20:20
James Wynn's X account posted again, suspected to have been deregistered
PANews reported on July 13 that James Wynn’s X account @JamesWynnReal reposted: “test”. Earlier news, James Wynn has cancelled his X account.
PANews
2025/07/13 19:50
European Commission President: Plans to extend suspension of tariff countermeasures against the United States until early August
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the suspension of countermeasures against US tariffs will be extended to early
PANews
2025/07/13 19:41
