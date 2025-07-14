MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Today's Fear and Greed Index remains at 74, the same as yesterday
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Alternative.me data, today's cryptocurrency panic and greed index is still 74, the same as yesterday, and the market state is still in
FEAR
$0.0225
-4.01%
ME
$0.8067
+0.69%
INDEX
$1.347
-5.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 08:06
Telegram launches new video ad banner format
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Telegram Info, Telegram has recently launched a bottom advertising banner in channel videos, which is a text block with a maximum length
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 07:58
Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets
PANews reported on July 14 that Invesco reported: the proportion of central banks that believe that the euro's reserve currency status has been strengthened has been halved to 11%; more
MORE
$0.10229
+5.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 07:46
Cathie Wood: Ethereum Foundation continues to work hard in the areas of scalability and privacy
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that the Ethereum Foundation has taken the right steps in scalability and privacy to maintain
INVEST
$0.0001796
-2.91%
HARD
$0.007883
+5.27%
ARK
$0.4581
+2.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 07:32
Bank of England Governor warns of risks of private stablecoin issuance, suggests focus on deposit tokenization
PANews reported on July 14 that Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, warned in an interview with The Sunday Times that banks issuing stablecoins could bring systemic risks,
BANK
$0.05845
+1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 07:21
Huang Renxun will hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Reuters, an executive of Nvidia said on the 13th that the company's CEO Huang Renxun will hold a media briefing in Beijing
HOLD
$0.00006108
+36.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 07:10
The US dollar index DXY broke through 98, up 0.17% on the day
According to PANews on July 14, the U.S. dollar index DXY broke through 98, up 0.17% on the day.
U
$0.01118
-1.75%
INDEX
$1.347
-5.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 07:05
Bank of England governor warns against private stablecoin issuance
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey joins a growing list of European officials concerned with the rise of stablecoins.
BANK
$0.05845
+1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 06:24
Real-world asset tokens are the new ETFs— CoinFund president
Tokens are a new financial wrapper, akin to the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that debuted on US exchanges in 1993, Christopher Perkins said.
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 05:22
‘One Last Exit Pump?’ A look at the summer’s most hyped—and troubling—ICO
The Solana-based crypto launchpad Pump.fun is the biggest contributor to the memecoin craze. Since its peak at $7 million, Pump.fun’s revenue dropped by 92%. The recent ICO was planned as a three-day event, but all the tokens were sold out…
PUMP
$0.00318
+20.77%
FUN
$0.011994
-1.37%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 05:00
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million