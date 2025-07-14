MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
What you need to know about Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash trial
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s trial could set a precedent for how much responsibility developers bear for decentralized tools used illegally.
STORM
$0.01424
+0.42%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000849
-6.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 20:05
Genius Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 32 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 180 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it has purchased another 32 bitcoins and currently holds
GNS
$1.925
+5.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 20:05
Strategy spent about $472.5 million last week to increase its holdings of 4,225 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $472.5 million to purchase 4,225 bitcoins at a price of $111,827 per bitcoin between July
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 20:01
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, has applied to raise $900 million in 25 months, including to accumulate Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Matador Technologies Inc., a Canadian listed company, has submitted a preliminary simplified prospectus to the securities regulatory commissions of
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 19:39
Sonnet, a listed company, plans to change its name to Hyperliquid Strategies through a merger transaction, and is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE and $300 million in cash
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, on July 15, Nasdaq-listed biotech company Sonnet BioTherapeutics agreed to merge with Rorschach I LLC, changing its name to Hyperliquid
HYPE
$43.16
+0.20%
CHANGE
$0.00244505
+1.33%
HOLD
$0.00006109
+36.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 19:30
US judge dismisses NFT lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's US subsidiary
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, U.S. federal judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed a class action lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's U.S. subsidiary (D&G USA). The lawsuit
USA
$0.0000010043
-0.39%
D
$0.0358
-0.13%
U
$0.01118
-1.49%
G
$0.01298
+3.42%
NFT
$0.0000004846
-0.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 19:17
Stablecoin RDA: China's new paradigm of "real number integration"
Definition and core concept of RDA RDA (Real Data Assets) is an innovative paradigm proposed by the Shanghai Data Exchange in 2025. Its core concept is "real number integration". Through
CORE
$0.5339
+0.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 19:07
3 coins below $0.50 projected to be the next blue-chip crypto like Ethereum
Three promising tokens under $0.50, including Little Pepe, Sei, and Polygon, are catching the eye of investors hunting for the next big breakout. #partnercontent
LIKE
$0.01062
-2.89%
BLUE
$0.08145
-0.24%
SEI
$0.3187
+2.37%
PEPE
$0.00001157
+0.87%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 19:07
Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, the net deposit of decentralized lending protocol Aave exceeded US$50 billion, becoming the first DeFi project to achieve this milestone.
AAVE
$278.92
-0.61%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000849
-6.08%
DEFI
$0.00223
+1.54%
NET
$0.00011581
-5.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 18:37
Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 18:28
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million