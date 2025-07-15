MEXC Exchange
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 24,371 ETH through Coinbase Prime 5 hours ago, worth about $ 73.21 million. Since reserving ETH
PANews
2025/07/15 07:31
Canadian company Digital Commodities has completed the final stage of $2 million in non-brokered private placement financing
PANews reported on July 15 that Digital Commodities, a Canadian listed company, has completed the final stage of a $2 million non-brokered private placement. The financing was fully subscribed, with
PANews
2025/07/15 07:29
JPMorgan Chase CEO may be “all in on cryptocurrencies”
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Watcher.Guru , JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrency a scam and a Ponzi scheme last year, but according to Jim Cramer's
PANews
2025/07/15 07:24
Bank of America: Stripe or Ethereum and other platforms may be new channels to promote interoperability between digital assets
PANews reported on July 15 that Bank of America: We believe that infrastructure providers like Stripe or the Ethereum platform may be new channels to promote interoperability between digital assets.
PANews
2025/07/15 07:18
EU to subpoena platform X after Grok chatbot posts anti-Semitic content
PANews reported on July 15 that EU officials will hold talks with representatives of Elon Musk's social media platform X on Tuesday after the platform's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok posted
PANews
2025/07/15 07:16
Trump: Fed should lower interest rates below 1%
PANews reported on July 15 that US President Trump: The Federal Reserve should lower interest rates to below 1%. In addition, Trump will announce a $70 billion investment plan in
PANews
2025/07/15 07:14
Coinbase's market value exceeds $100 billion for the first time
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, affected by Bitcoin's record high, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, reached two major milestones in trading
PANews
2025/07/15 07:08
US Federal agencies outline key risks for banks eyeing crypto custody
One risk facing banks that custody crypto is the potential for liability if crypto assets are lost, according to three US financial agencies.
PANews
2025/07/15 06:27
Congress opens crypto bill debate with claims of ‘GOP giveaway’ to industry
Discussions in the House Committee on Rules opened with crypto bills, but quickly shifted to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act.
PANews
2025/07/15 05:56
Roman Storm’s Counsel Points To “Serious Errors” In Prosecution’s Case As Trial Kicks Off
The legal defense team of Roman Storm is calling out what they call “serious errors” in the prosecution’s case against him as the Tornado Cash developer’s trial kicks off the week of July 14. Serious Issues In Tornado Cash Case, Lawyers For Roman Storm Say According to a late Friday court filing by Storm’s counsel, lawyers for Storm allege that the prosecution’s case against the high-profile developer contains “serious errors” and “factual inaccuracies” that purportedly “call into question the integrity of its intended presentation to the jury.” Dear Crypto Community & Privacy Advocates, This is an urgent call: My trial begins July 14, and we’re facing a critical shortfall. I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight – covering escalating legal fees, expert… https://t.co/AImotqvJVD — Roman Storm 🇺🇸 🌪️ (@rstormsf) July 12, 2025 Storm’s lawyers claim that key Telegram messages from alleged co-conspirator Alex Pertsev’s phone, which the prosecution plans to present in court, are “cherry-picked” and “missing information identifying the author of messages that are forwarded.” “It appears the Telegram messages that were extracted are not accurate,” the defense states in the July 12 court document. “The fact that they are plainly missing critical information undermines their reliability.” Tornado Cash Developer Begs For Contributions As Trial Begins News of the court filing comes as the trial against Storm begins in the Manhattan Federal Courthouse on July 14, on charges of money laundering, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, and sanctions violations for his role at the crypto mixer . In a July 12 X post, Storm called on his followers to support his case in an “urgent” plea to bolster contributions. “I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight—covering escalating legal fees, expert witnesses, and research as the case extends beyond the initial 2-week projection,” Storm wrote. “My team is working nonstop to defend code as free speech, protect software development, and push back against government overreach that threatens us all,” he added. If convicted, Storm faces a maximum sentence of 45 years behind bars for charges connected to the crypto company , though the judge and federal sentencing guidelines will determine just exactly how long he could get.
CryptoNews
2025/07/15 05:09
