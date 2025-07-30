2025-07-31 Thursday

Strategy completes $2.521 billion in financing and acquires 21,021 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to Business Wire, Strategy completed a $2.521 billion IPO of STRC preferred stock on July 29, 2025, marking the largest US IPO to
PANews2025/07/30 07:19
China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden

PANews reported on July 30 that according to CCTV News, the Chinese side's chief negotiator for China-US trade talks, Vice Premier He Lifeng, held talks with his US counterparts, US
PANews2025/07/30 07:07
Strategy Doubles Down: 21,021 Bitcoin Acquired After Record $2.5B IPO for New “Stretch” Stock

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin powerhouse, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has officially closed the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, raising $2.521 billion through the public sale of its newly launched Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) to acquire 21,021 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $117,256 per coin. Strategy has acquired 21,021 BTC for ~$2.46 billion at ~$117,256 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 7/29/2025, we hodl 628,791 $BTC acquired for ~$46.08 billion at ~$73,277 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC https://t.co/PEQQGfvkYe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 29, 2025 The historic capital raise was achieved through the sale of 28,011,111 shares of Variable-Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock at $90 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $2.474 billion after deducting fees. According to Strategy’s official announcement , STRC is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about July 30, 2025, under the ticker STRC. Strategy STRC Offering: From $500M Pitch to $2.5B BTC Juggernaut Initially marketed as a $500 million raise just last week , Strategy’s offering quickly ballooned amid institutional interest. The STRC Series A shares carry a 9% dividend and represent the first U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred security issued by a Bitcoin treasury company with a board-determined monthly dividend rate policy. 🚀 Michael Saylor’s @MicroStrategy has expanded its preferred equity sale to $2B from $500M to acquire more Bitcoin. #Strategy #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy https://t.co/E0t1v4QWC1 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 24, 2025 This is also the largest U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred stock offering since 2009 and the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, based on gross proceeds. Following this purchase, Strategy now holds 628,791 BTC, acquired at a total cost of $46.8 billion with an average purchase price of $73,227 per BTC, including fees. The firm has consistently led corporate BTC adoption, often issuing new debt or equity to fund continued accumulation. Source: Strategy This latest haul, powered by the Stretch offering, reaffirms Saylor’s long-term conviction in Bitcoin as “digital property,” while also introducing a new financial instrument designed to attract income-focused investors to the crypto ecosystem. Between July 14 and July 20, Strategy raised $740.3 million across four classes of securities, including common stock and various preferred shares. These offerings fall under large multibillion-dollar issuance programs, some authorized for as much as $21 billion per class, showing Saylor’s continued ability to systematically convert equity into long-term Bitcoin reserves at an institutional scale.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 05:39
US Senate bill seeks to include crypto in mortgage approval process

If passed, the legislation could give more weight to a US housing regulatory agency’s June order to consider certain digital assets for mortgage loan risk assessments.
PANews2025/07/30 05:38
SEC votes to allow in-kind redemptions for crypto ETPs

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the new rules will make crypto exchange-traded products "less costly and more efficient."
PANews2025/07/30 04:40
Hyperliquid API outage causes freeze on trading, HYPE down 5%

Hyperliquid's latest outage reveals the risks of centralized frontends for DeFi platforms.
Crypto.news2025/07/30 04:15
‘A joke in poor taste’: Tornado Cash T-shirt stirs controversy in court

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have made statements in court about a T-shirt Roman Storm wore at a 2019 Ethereum conference in Boston.
PANews2025/07/30 03:57
Vincent Mazzotta Admits $13M Crypto Ponzi – But Did His Fake ‘Federal Reserve’ Fool Regulators?

Arizona man Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr. pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice on Monday for his role in orchestrating a $13 million crypto Ponzi scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) states. Arizona man pleads guilty to money laundering charges related to Ponzi scheme that resulted in $13 million in investor losses https://t.co/lYXNDkr7M2 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) July 28, 2025 Arizona Man Pleads Guilty in $13M Crypto Fraud According to the July 28 press release , the one-time Los Angeles resident and his co-defendant, David Saffron, fraudulently promised high-yield crypto-trading returns from investments in companies such as Mind Capital and Cloud9Capital, among others. The duo even went so far as to create an organization called the Federal Crypto Reserve (FCR), a fake entity that solicited thousands of dollars from victims of the scam under the guise of “investigating” the crypto companies involved in the scheme . Between FCR and the other fraudulent crypto investments, Saffron and Mazzotta defrauded victims out of $13 million. “Vincent Mazzotta defrauded investors in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scheme and then doubled down by using a fake government entity to further victimize those who had entrusted him with their money,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Combating fraud in digital assets is critical to the Criminal Division’s efforts to vindicate victims’ interests and to keep bad actors out of the crypto markets,” he added. Co-Conspirators Tried to Destroy Evidence After Arrest Following Saffron’s arrest, Mazzotta and several other unnamed co-conspirators attempted to “conceal and destroy evidence” stemming from the crime, including an iPad and items in a personal safe. “Mazzotta also conspired to falsify the records of his business, Runway Beauty Inc., to conceal his involvement in the investment fraud scheme from a federal grand jury,” the press release states. Mazzotta, who is slated to be sentenced on December 15, is facing up to a total of 15 years behind bars for the digital asset scam .
CryptoNews2025/07/30 03:42
Senator Lummis’s new bill forces federal agencies to confront crypto’s role in wealth building

Senator Lummis is dragging federal housing agencies into the 21st century with a bill that mandates crypto be recognized in mortgage approvals. The move challenges decades-old lending rules, potentially opening doors for young buyers, but critics warn it could destabilize…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 03:36
Spark crypto price crashes despite surging staking inflows

Spark crypto price has undone the recent gains. It has crashed by over 57% from its highest point this month and is sitting at its lowest swing since July 22. Spark (SPK) token dropped to $0.08075, giving it a market…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 03:26

