2025-07-31 Thursday

Canadian Publicly-Owned Red Light Holland Announces Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Red Light Holland announced the implementation of a Bitcoin balance sheet strategy and appointed Scott Melker
PANews2025/07/15 20:17
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
PANews2025/07/15 20:12
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies increased its holdings by 57.5 BTC

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that it has increased its holdings
PANews2025/07/15 20:10
Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

PANews reported on July 15 that Strategy (MSTR) posted on the X platform that it currently holds 3% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. According to earlier news , Strategy
PANews2025/07/15 20:07
AguilaTrades reduced its position again this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to US$234 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades reduced its position by another 2,000 BTC this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to
PANews2025/07/15 20:04
BlackRock quarterly financial report: Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 366% in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the second quarter 2025 financial report of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, showed that its cryptocurrency ETF fund inflows
PANews2025/07/15 19:51
TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base

TAC, a blockchain designed to connect Ethereum dApps with Telegram’s user base, has officially launched its mainnet. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm explains with this latest update Telegram’s 1 billion-plus users will gain direct access to Ethereum-based decentralized finance applications. 15+ top-tier DeFi protocols 50+ Integrations 1B+ Telegram users Full-stack DeFi on @ton_blockchain . Deep liquidity from Day 1. Kicking off DeFi Summer on Telegram Here’s what’s launching on Day 1 👇 pic.twitter.com/PgZrNC1tv3 — TAC (🫰,✨️) (@TacBuild) July 15, 2025 The launch includes immediate integration of multiple DeFi protocols such as Morpho, Curve, Bancor, Euler, ZeroLend, IPOR Fusion, and Market.win. These applications will now be operational within the Telegram interface via TAC, a link to decentralized finance. The infrastructure aims to support both crypto-native and non-crypto-native users, This direct connection between Ethereum protocols and Telegram users positions TAC as a conduit for expanded access and usability. What is TAC Mainnet? TAC Mainnet is a new blockchain designed to connect Ethereum DeFi applications with Telegram’s 1 billion+ users. It allows Ethereum-based apps to run directly within Telegram, giving both crypto and non-crypto users access to decentralized finance tools. In short, TAC Mainnet is the bridge between Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem and Telegram’s user base, bringing crypto utility to mainstream messaging. According to the announcement the TAC Summoning campaign, organized alongside liquidity protocol Turtle Club, brought in over $800 million in total value locked (TVL). This early liquidity aims to prevent the usual slow uptake that affects many new blockchain projects, giving the mainnet functional depth from the outset. Structured Mainnet Deployment and Developer Integration TAC’s mainnet rollout has taken place in two phases. The Developer Mainnet, launched in June, allowed developers to deploy and test applications ahead of the full public release. This is followed by the Public Mainnet, now active, which allows Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to launch decentralized applications. Security and scalability have been a main update through TAC’s integration with Babylon, which introduces Bitcoin staking. The firm explains that further technical support has also been formed through partnerships with infrastructure firms including LayerZero, RedStone, Blockscout, Dune, and Thirdweb. Wallet in Telegram Launches Multi-Asset Trading Earlier this year, the wallet in Telegram announced a number of latest updates to its crypto wallet, introducing multi-asset trading and permanent earn options. Updates include a dedicated Trade section, initially supporting assets like TON, BTC, and USDT, with more to follow.
CryptoNews2025/07/15 19:47
OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that as the volume of digital collections continues to shrink and competition intensifies, cryptocurrency trading platform OpenSea is expanding its business beyond NFT. On July
PANews2025/07/15 19:44
Metaplanet Announces NFS, a Subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, Becomes Its Largest Shareholder

PANews reported on July 15 that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, posted on the X platform: "Metaplanet has a new largest shareholder. As of June 30,
PANews2025/07/15 19:31
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Formal process for successor to Fed Chairman Powell has begun

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that the formal process for the successor to Federal Reserve Chairman Powell has been initiated and
PANews2025/07/15 19:17

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million