2025-07-31 Thursday

Core Foundation launches Rev+, a revenue sharing mechanism for stablecoin issuers and developers

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the Core Foundation announced the launch of Rev+, an innovative revenue distribution mechanism for the Web3 industry, which aims to reconstruct
Core DAO
Launchplaza
PANews2025/07/15 21:41
Introducing 24/7 Automated Income Streams for XRP Holders – Powered by Blockchain Cloud Mining

July 14, 2025 – As Bitcoin surges past $120,000 and global interest in cryptocurrency continues to rise, BlockchainCloudMining is emerging as a game-changing solution for XRP holders looking to generate automated, stable income streams without the complexities of traditional mining setups. With demand for low-risk, hands-free crypto investments reaching record highs, XRP is now more than just a trading token – it’s becoming a gateway to real-time earnings through BlockchainCloudMining’s advanced cloud-based infrastructure. A Seamless Mining Experience with XRP BlockchainCloudMining enables users to rent mining power from high-performance data centers worldwide. By leveraging XRP’s fast settlement and ultra-low transaction fees, users can activate mining contracts and start earning daily payouts within 24 hours – no hardware, noise, or technical know-how required. “XRP integration has supercharged our platform’s accessibility,” said the Head of Strategy at BlockchainCloudMining. “We’re seeing rapid adoption in Latin America, Europe, and Asia. XRP holders can activate contracts in seconds and withdraw profits as soon as the next day.” Popular Mining Contracts Cater to All Investors BlockchainCloudMining offers a range of plug-and-play contract options to match various budget levels, Some of the most popular options include : New User Experience Contract : $100 for 2 days; total return: $106 WhatsMiner M66S : $500 for 7 days; total return: $545.50 WhatsMiner M60 : $1,000 for 14 days; total return: $1,196 Bitcoin Miner S21+ : $3,000 for 20 days; total return: $3,900 ALPH Miner AL1 : $10,000 for 35 days; total return: $15,950 ANTSPACE HK3 : $33,000 for 40 days; total return: $59,400 All contracts start generating income the day after payment confirmation, and users may withdraw profits to their crypto wallets or reinvest in new contracts. Platform Benefits at a Glance Free $12 sign-up bonus Daily payouts and high profit margins No service or maintenance fees Supports 9+ major cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, USDC, and USDT Enterprise-grade security powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare® 24/7 global support and 100% uptime guarantee Lucrative referral program offering up to $50,000 in bonuses A Safer Alternative in a Volatile Market As crypto investors look for stability beyond speculation, BlockchainCloudMining provides a credible alternative. With XRP as a frictionless on-ramp, users now have a transparent, secure, and profitable way to turn dormant crypto into a 24/7 income stream. Media Contact Website: www.blockchaincloudmining.com Email: info@blockchaincloudmining.com
CryptoNews2025/07/15 21:33
Bitwise Launches Third-Party Reserve Proof for its BITB ETF

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Bitcoin News, Bitwise has launched a third-party proof of reserves for its BITB ETF, which is verified daily by the US accounting
PANews2025/07/15 21:33
U.S. House Rules Committee approves encryption bill for full House deliberation

PANews reported on July 15 that according to itcoin Magazine, the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee has passed a rule allowing cryptocurrency-related bills to be reviewed at plenary sessions
PANews2025/07/15 21:28
BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed BTCDigital announced that it has reached a final agreement with institutional investors to raise US$6 million through the issuance
PANews2025/07/15 21:27
Institution: Bitcoin still has some way to go before it is widely adopted

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that after Bitcoin recently soared to an all-time high, Bitcoin still has a
PANews2025/07/15 21:15
Publicly traded company Autris reveals it has increased its Bitcoin reserves to $1.3 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, as of July 13, 2025, the Bitcoin reserves of the listed company Autris (OTC: AUTR) have increased to $1.3
PANews2025/07/15 21:14
Here’s why the stock and crypto markets rose after the US inflation data

The stock and crypto markets drifted upwards on Tuesday, July 5, after the U.S. published mixed consumer inflation data. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by 160 and 30 points, respectively. Bitcoin (BTC) pared back some…
Crypto.news2025/07/15 21:11
Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Kay Haigh, global co-head of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs, said: "Although the consumer price index released today
PANews2025/07/15 21:10
Final votes on three pieces of U.S. encryption legislation, including the GENIUS Act, are expected to take place tomorrow or Thursday

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, according to the voting arrangement sent by US Majority Leader Steve Scalise last night, after the GENIUS Act,
PANews2025/07/15 21:08

