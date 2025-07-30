MEXC Exchange
The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi
According to PANews on July 30, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House postponed the vote on the CFTC Chairman nomination, suspected of being due to concerns about conflicts of
PANews
2025/07/30 08:01
With an annual revenue of 13 million, will Spheron's "revenue reaching target and then issuing tokens" set a new benchmark in the AI field?
Another project has already announced its TGE with ARR results! Recently, Spheron Network announced its TGE with over $13 million in ARR revenue. With revenue now generated and the ecosystem
PANews
2025/07/30 08:00
Fed Governor Kugler will be absent from this week's interest rate meeting due to personal reasons, temporarily reducing the number of voting members to 11.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to foreign media reports, the Federal Reserve stated that Federal Reserve Governor Kugler will be absent from the two-day July policy meeting this
PANews
2025/07/30 07:47
SEC Considers Allowing Collateralization for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and Delays Grayscale’s Litecoin ETF Decision
PANews reported on July 30th that The Block reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing an application from BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management
PANews
2025/07/30 07:45
Mining company Argo Blockchain faces delisting from Nasdaq due to continued slumping stock price
PANews reported on July 30th that according to The Block, London-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to its stock price consistently
PANews
2025/07/30 07:42
Coinbase to List BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network
According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it will add support for BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network. Trading will begin on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time
PANews
2025/07/30 07:39
OpenAI launches ChatGPT learning mode, providing a step-by-step guided learning experience
PANews reported on July 30th that ChatGPT has launched a learning mode, providing students with a step-by-step guided learning experience rather than simply providing direct answers. This mode utilizes Socratic
PANews
2025/07/30 07:36
LILPEPE could overtake Cardano and Sui in the top 20 cryptos in 2025
LILPEPE raises $11.8m in presale, eyes top 20 spot as it challenges ADA and SUI with real utility and meme momentum. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 07:30
South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’
South Korea’s Central Bank has announced it will reorganize its structure to include a “cryptoassets department” as a wave of public sector stablecoin -related activity continues to build momentum. The South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has established a new division named the “Cryptoasset Department.” Cryptoassets Department: New BOK Division to Monitor Crypto Sector The BOK also announced that its Digital Currency Research Lab, which operates within its Financial Settlement Bureau, will be renamed the Digital Currency Lab on July 31. News1 explained: “This appears to be an attempt to emphasize its status as a business unit.” The bank added that it has also reorganized the roles of the teams that make up the lab, and will assign staffers to test token usability. The BOK said its Cryptoasset Team Department would operate within its Financial Settlement Bureau. This division, it said, will be responsible for monitoring the crypto market. Its remit will also include Korean won-pegged stablecoins and legislative matters. The media outlet wrote that experts have interpreted the reshuffle as an “attempt to better respond to recent discussions on stablecoin issuance, while continuing work on its central bank digital currency (CBDC).” The Bank of Korea remains concerned at the tariff impact on economic expansion rather than inflation, Governor Rhee Chang-yong says https://t.co/e4gpV9bZqs — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2025 CBDC Plans on Ice? The BOK recently hit the pause button on its CBDC rollout plans, seemingly in direct response to the government’s stablecoin legalization plans. The bank seems to believe that CBDC-based deposit tokens are no different from bank-supported KRW stablecoins. The BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last year that deposit tokens are essentially “stablecoins issued by banks.” Rhee said earlier this month: “No matter if we are talking about a won stablecoin or a deposit token, we will need a digital currency in the future. We will carefully consider whether it is better to gradually move forward with a focus on the banking sector or to expand this to the wider private sector.” From Breakingviews – Breakingviews – Samsung’s $16.5 bln Tesla coup comes with caveats https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2025 South Korean Stablecoin Regulation Incoming The bank’s move comes just hours after the nation’s two biggest political parties rolled out stablecoin regulation bills . Both bills propose giving the Financial Services Committee sweeping regulatory powers over the stablecoin industry. Critics think this will significantly diminish the role of the BOK. And the BOK has previously hit out at private sector stablecoin adoption plans. It claims that KRW-pegged coins could undermine Seoul’s ability to conduct effective monetary policy. Some of the country’s biggest tech firms have already registered KRW stablecoin-themed trademarks in anticipation of a green light from Seoul.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 07:30
Coinbase Lists Treehouse (TREE)
According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it has added support for Treehouse (TREE), an ERC-20 token, on the Ethereum network, adding an "experimental" label. A TREE-USD trading
PANews
2025/07/30 07:29
