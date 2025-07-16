MEXC Exchange
Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) subsidiary applies for upgraded license to provide virtual asset trading and other services
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TradeGo Markets Limited has decided to submit an application to
PANews
2025/07/16 17:08
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission extends the time for visiting professionals to provide virtual asset services to 45 days
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 15, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a circular on optimization measures to facilitate visiting professionals
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
CLARITY Act isn’t perfect, but it’s the bill US Congress must pass this summer
The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act isn't perfect, but Congress should pass it this summer to establish the US as the global leader in digital asset regulation.
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
DeFi directly connects to TG's one billion users. Can TAC revitalize the TON ecosystem whose TVL has been "knee-cut"?
The TON Application Chain (TAC) officially launched its mainnet on Tuesday, a move aimed at enabling Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to run within Telegram’s massive user ecosystem. According to
PANews
2025/07/16 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.4886 million
PANews reported on July 16 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/16 16:52
LD Capital founder: I will take a short break in the short term before taking action, and the long-term bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged
PANews reported on July 16 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua said that due to the impact of CPI data, the expected interest rate cut has been postponed, the US
PANews
2025/07/16 16:50
The total supply of Aspecta’s native token $ASP is 1 billion
PANews reported on July 16 that infrastructure Aspecta announced that the total supply of its native token $ASP is 1 billion, which will promote on-chain price discovery and open economic
PANews
2025/07/16 16:39
CLARITY Act explained: What it means for Crypto Week and beyond
The CLARITY Act promises long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets, balancing innovation, oversight and investor protection.
PANews
2025/07/16 16:39
Peter Thiel takes 9.1% stake in Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury firm
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel recently bought a 9.1% stake in Fundstrat’s Ethereum Treasury company, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, according to a recent SEC filing. The filed SEC document revealed that Peter Thiel has acquired 9.1% of the total shares to BMNR.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 16:37
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group establishes digital asset business and implements Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 16 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced the establishment of a digital asset business and implemented a Bitcoin reserve strategy to include Bitcoin in
PANews
2025/07/16 16:36
