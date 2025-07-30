2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model

Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model

PANews reported on July 30th that Kunlun Wanwei officially launched and open-sourced the "Skywork UniPic," a multimodal unified pre-training model using an autoregressive approach. This model deeply integrates three core
Core DAO
CORE$0.5345+0.65%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001449-7.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:15
A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com

A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com

According to PANews on July 30, Onchain Lens reported that a whale address (AY4pMi8aQjxrD52QZBUm8rpdcrQL3rYs6fuhpgTw7XP4) sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN for 10,698 SOL (approximately $1.92 million) and then deposited the SOL into
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:12
Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.

Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, "smart money that shorted BTC when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" recently chose to increase its holdings during the
Bitcoin
BTC$118,410.51+0.49%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$118,281.1+0.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1341+3.15%
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.74+1.71%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004222+1.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:09
BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment

BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment

PANews reported on July 30th that BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company focused on Ethereum, filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, planning to raise
U Coin
U$0.01118-0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:01
Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+3.46%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02997+0.06%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:53
Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month

Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month

According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.74+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:41
Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams

Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams

PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.007982+1.72%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.376+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:30
CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses

CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on July 30th that a CITIC Securities research report indicated that on July 29th, the HKMA released a series of documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
MAY
MAY$0.05226-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:29
pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago

pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago

According to a report by PANews on July 30, pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL (approximately $2.16 million) to the PUMP buyback address three hours ago for subsequent ongoing buybacks. It is
Solana
SOL$181.06+0.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003188+21.86%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011939-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:08
ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction

ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian Cameron Redman was convicted and ordered to pay restitution for his investigation, according to ZachXBT. In June 2022, Redman profited 250 ETH by
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.186+47.50%
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.74+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 08:06

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million