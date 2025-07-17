MEXC Exchange
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Hedera Hashgraph token jumped and crossed an important resistance level after the launch of the first staking exchange-traded fund. Hedera (HBAR) jumped to a high of $0.2500, its highest level since March 7, up by nearly 100% from its lowest…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 21:11
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Ephemera, the developer of the decentralized messaging protocol XMTP, completed a US$20 million Series B financing round, led by Union
PANews
2025/07/17 21:03
Trump crypto coin analysis: Bollinger Bands point to a squeeze ahead of unlock
Trump crypto coin price underperformed other top Solana meme coins as traders braced for a big token unlock on Friday. Official Trump (TRUMP) was trading at $10.10 on Thursday, a few points above this month’s low of $8.55. It has…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:53
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, GCL Technology (03800.HK) issued an announcement that on July 17, 2025, the company signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding
PANews
2025/07/17 20:51
Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC
PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a
PANews
2025/07/17 20:48
BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing
PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) announced a strategic transformation and will focus on Ethereum as its core digital asset and no longer
PANews
2025/07/17 20:46
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies
Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code
Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature
PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
PANews
2025/07/17 20:38
Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion
PANews reported on July 17 that BitMine Immersion (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced today that the value of its Ethereum and Ethereum equivalents has exceeded $1 billion. In order to advance
PANews
2025/07/17 20:36
