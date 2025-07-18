MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin whale’s $9.6B transfer, GENIUS Act spark correction concerns
An OG Bitcoin whale’s $9.6 billion transfer and the stablecoin audit requirements imposed by the GENIUS Act are sparking correction concerns among some industry watchers.
ACT
$0.04236
+0.73%
OG
$5.422
+4.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:57
UPTOP has officially signed a strategic merger framework agreement with NASDAQ-listed company BIYA
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, UpTop.meme, a liquidity protocol based on BNB Chain, announced that it has signed a strategic merger agreement with BIYA (NASDAQ:
MEME
$0.001795
+2.80%
BNB
$801
+0.45%
UPTOP
$0.01546
-3.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:55
Coinbase shares hit a new high since its 2021 IPO, now trading at $435.47
PANews reported on July 18 that according to market data, Coinbase's stock price hit a new high since its IPO in 2021, currently at US$435.47, up 6.02%.
NOW
$0.00779
+16.61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:50
S&P 500 eyes new record high as Wall Street stays upbeat
Wall Street was upbeat at the open on Friday, July 18, with stocks looking to extend gains after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged to record highs in recent sessions. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points,…
GAINS
$0.02557
+0.35%
OPEN
$0.0000001519
-1.04%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 21:47
On-chain equities and RWAs could 100x blockchain value, Nansen CEO says
RWAs and tokenized stocks will be the next 100x opportunities, says Nansen CEO.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 21:43
Trump: An important agreement will be signed at the White House at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time tomorrow
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he would sign an important agreement at the White House at 2:30 pm local time (2:30 am the
WHITE
$0.0004608
-2.01%
SIGN
$0.0746
-0.14%
HOUSE
$0.014708
+7.28%
TRUMP
$9.443
+0.30%
AM
$0.0000127
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:39
USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana chain
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the past 10 minutes, USDC Treasury has just minted 500 million new USDC on the Solana chain in
USDC
$0.9999
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:38
American Express CEO: The company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Zhitong Finance, the CEO of American Express said that the company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins.
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:33
American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of American Express said that stablecoins are more like an investment tool and will not replace legal tender.
MORE
$0.1025
+4.43%
NOT
$0.002043
+4.12%
LIKE
$0.010624
-2.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:27
Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months
PANews reported on July 18 that according to market news, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the platform will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH within the next
BTC
$118,392.82
+0.57%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006196
-0.06%
ETH
$3,861.2
+1.77%
CHARLES
$0.0002386
-17.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 21:26
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million