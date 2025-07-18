2025-07-31 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin whale’s $9.6B transfer, GENIUS Act spark correction concerns

Bitcoin whale’s $9.6B transfer, GENIUS Act spark correction concerns

An OG Bitcoin whale’s $9.6 billion transfer and the stablecoin audit requirements imposed by the GENIUS Act are sparking correction concerns among some industry watchers.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04236+0.73%
OG
OG$5.422+4.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:57
UPTOP has officially signed a strategic merger framework agreement with NASDAQ-listed company BIYA

UPTOP has officially signed a strategic merger framework agreement with NASDAQ-listed company BIYA

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, UpTop.meme, a liquidity protocol based on BNB Chain, announced that it has signed a strategic merger agreement with BIYA (NASDAQ:
Memecoin
MEME$0.001795+2.80%
Binance Coin
BNB$801+0.45%
UpTop
UPTOP$0.01546-3.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:55
Coinbase shares hit a new high since its 2021 IPO, now trading at $435.47

Coinbase shares hit a new high since its 2021 IPO, now trading at $435.47

PANews reported on July 18 that according to market data, Coinbase's stock price hit a new high since its IPO in 2021, currently at US$435.47, up 6.02%.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00779+16.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:50
S&P 500 eyes new record high as Wall Street stays upbeat

S&P 500 eyes new record high as Wall Street stays upbeat

Wall Street was upbeat at the open on Friday, July 18, with stocks looking to extend gains after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged to record highs in recent sessions. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points,…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02557+0.35%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001519-1.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 21:47
On-chain equities and RWAs could 100x blockchain value, Nansen CEO says

On-chain equities and RWAs could 100x blockchain value, Nansen CEO says

RWAs and tokenized stocks will be the next 100x opportunities, says Nansen CEO.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 21:43
Trump: An important agreement will be signed at the White House at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time tomorrow

Trump: An important agreement will be signed at the White House at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time tomorrow

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he would sign an important agreement at the White House at 2:30 pm local time (2:30 am the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004608-2.01%
Sign
SIGN$0.0746-0.14%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014708+7.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.443+0.30%
AIMon
AM$0.0000127--%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:39
USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana chain

USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana chain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the past 10 minutes, USDC Treasury has just minted 500 million new USDC on the Solana chain in
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:38
American Express CEO: The company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins

American Express CEO: The company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Zhitong Finance, the CEO of American Express said that the company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins.
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:33
American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency

American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of American Express said that stablecoins are more like an investment tool and will not replace legal tender.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1025+4.43%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002043+4.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.010624-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:27
Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months

Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months

PANews reported on July 18 that according to market news, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the platform will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH within the next
Bitcoin
BTC$118,392.82+0.57%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.2+1.77%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0002386-17.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 21:26

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million