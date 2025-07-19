MEXC Exchange
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 311 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $311 million, of which $72.703 million
PANews
2025/07/19 23:30
A whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs to FalconX 2 hours ago, worth $17.67 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs worth 17.67 million US dollars into FalconX 2 hours ago. Previously, the whale spent
PANews
2025/07/19 23:27
A certain whale's PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN triple leveraged long orders all fell into losses, with a floating loss of more than 3.77 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the situation of a certain whale's 3x leveraged PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN long orders is not optimistic. Both are currently in
PANews
2025/07/19 23:11
Crypto rules for mortgages must reflect self-custody reality
The FHFA directive on crypto in mortgage risk assessments risks excluding self-custodied assets, potentially increasing counterparty risk for homebuyers.
PANews
2025/07/19 23:01
Viewpoint: China already has some form of "quasi-stablecoin" assets, so there is no need to "myth" or "superstitious" about stablecoins
PANews July 19 news, according to Caixin.com, Guan Tao, global chief economist of BOC Securities, said at a recent online seminar of the China Macroeconomic Forum (CMF) that the US
PANews
2025/07/19 22:52
Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM. At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends. There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/19 22:32
WLFI: Tokens of any co-founder, team or consultant will not be unlocked when it goes online, and there will be no new round of pre-sale
PANews reported on July 19 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI issued a statement on the X platform to clarify community doubts: The tokens of any co-founder, team or
PANews
2025/07/19 22:29
GSR Markets and Amber Group may be market makers for ERA (Caldera)
PANews reported on July 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), ERA (Caldera) market makers may be GSR Markets and Amber Group, with Amber Group making
PANews
2025/07/19 22:20
Ethereum ETF mania: ETH targets $4,000—will key record break?
Ethereum’s price jumped for six consecutive days, reaching its highest point since January 7. It has jumped by over 158% from its lowest point in May this year. Ethereum (ETH) jumped to around $3,580, making it one of the best-performing…
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 22:00
Bitdeer: Total Bitcoin holdings exceed 1,600
PANews reported on July 19 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of July 18, its total
PANews
2025/07/19 21:38
