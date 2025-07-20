MEXC Exchange
British media says stablecoins are fraught with risks and may provide an opportunity for money laundering
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump signed the Stablecoin Regulatory Act on the 18th. This is the first stablecoin legislation in the
PANews
2025/07/20 22:30
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategy by 21,499 shares in the second quarter of this year
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Barron's, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, disclosed in a document
PANews
2025/07/20 21:46
A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago
According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.
PANews
2025/07/20 21:39
Ethena Points Ranking TOP1 Whale holds 839.5 billion Ethena points and can obtain about 21.94 million ENA, worth about 10.675 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the top whale in the Ethena points ranking bought nearly 450 million sUSDe YT
PANews
2025/07/20 21:35
Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Decrypt, research firm Cooper Research released a report stating that as a large amount of investor funds poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds,
PANews
2025/07/20 20:53
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week
PANews reported on July 20 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. He wrote: “
PANews
2025/07/20 20:17
Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million
PANews reported on July 20 that Token Unlocks data showed that AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Avail (AVAIL) will unlock
PANews
2025/07/20 20:04
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry
PANews reported on July 20 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, which lasted
PANews
2025/07/20 20:01
Experts say ‘just a starting point’ as Crypto Week ends on a high note
The GENIUS Act marks a turning point for crypto regulation, but experts say true integration with finance and identity systems is only beginning.
PANews
2025/07/20 19:05
Hong Pizheng, Director of the Hong Kong Gold Association: Stablecoins should not be the object of speculation, but a long-term battle
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Hong Pi-cheng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, recently hosted an annual report press conference
PANews
2025/07/20 18:25
