Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows
A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
PANews
2025/07/20 23:38
Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai
PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when
PANews
2025/07/20 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 207 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 20 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $207 million, of which $158 million
PANews
2025/07/20 23:30
Ethena ignites: ENA doubles as whales pile in, yields top 10%
Ethena token soared to a high of $0.4617, up by 110% from its lowest level this year. This surge, which happened in a high-volume environment, pushed its market capitalization to nearly $3 billion.
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 23:30
British media: London Stock Exchange Group considers launching 24-hour trading
PANews reported on July 20 that the Financial Times reported that the London Stock Exchange Group is considering whether to launch 24-hour trading. Due to the growing demand from small
PANews
2025/07/20 23:19
Ethereum rose to its highest level since December last year, and more than 75,000 cryptocurrency positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours
PANews reported on July 20 that after Bitcoin surged, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies also began to surge. As of press time, Ethereum rose above $3,760 per coin, the first time
PANews
2025/07/20 23:04
Embedding human rights into crypto isn’t optional, it’s foundational
Embedding human rights into crypto systems is a necessity. Self-custody, privacy-by-default, and censorship-resistant personhood must be core design principles for any technology. The future of digital freedom depends on it.
PANews
2025/07/20 23:02
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Powell keeps interest rates too high, August 1 is the deadline for imposing tariffs
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that Powell kept interest rates too high. August 1 is the deadline for imposing tariffs. Small
PANews
2025/07/20 22:53
Realistic ADA price prediction 2030: Will Cardano hit $10 or fall short?
Cardano has recently made some waves — in the past 24 hours, it briefly hit around $0.87 (as of July 20, 2025). It’s been a while since ADA climbed that high — the last time was back in May when…
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 22:51
