MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Strategy spent about $740 million to buy 6,220 bitcoins last week
PANews reported on July 21 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 6,220 bitcoins at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin between July 14 and 20, with a total investment of
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 20:02
Bessant: The quality of trade agreements is more important than the timing of signing
PANews reported on July 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that trade negotiations are currently ongoing and he is more concerned about reaching a high-quality agreement rather than completing
MORE
$0.10244
+4.27%
TRADE
$0.14342
-1.49%
U
$0.01121
-0.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 20:00
US Treasury Secretary Benson: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered. Driven by the development of artificial
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:58
BNB Hack’s Latest Winners Announced: Basement, DeFi Copilot, BIBIM
PANews reported on July 21 that BNB Chain announced the results of the latest batch of BNB Hack (6/23–7/17). The social protocol Basement (DeSoc direction), AI-driven DeFi assistant DeFi Copilot,
BNB
$801.3
+0.37%
AI
$0.134
+2.76%
DEFI
$0.002221
+1.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:55
BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH),
NOW
$0.00775
+16.36%
ETH
$3,862.76
+1.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:52
Tether CEO: 66% of USDt on-chain transfers come from West Asia, the Middle East and Africa
PANews reported on July 21 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that USDt is growing rapidly around the world, especially in emerging markets. In the first half of 2025 ,
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:42
Morocco’s Central Bank Completes Draft Crypto Assets Bill
PANews reported on July 21 that the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco stated at the African Central Bank Conference in Rabat that Morocco has finalized a draft law
BANK
$0.05821
+0.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:21
Best crypto to buy as the altcoin season index jumps
The altcoin season index continued soaring on Monday, as most coins outperformed Bitcoin, which has remained in a tight range since last week. The index jumped to 58, its highest level in months. Similarly, the closely watched crypto Fear and…
FEAR
$0.02242
-4.31%
INDEX
$1.337
-5.71%
ALTCOIN
$0.001757
-5.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 19:16
Antalpha's shareholders' meeting approved several important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized share capital and restructuring share classes.
PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings held a special shareholders meeting today, with a total of 19,318,273 common shares participating in the vote,
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:12
Co-founder Joseph Lubin will serve as the torchbearer for Ethereum's 10th anniversary, saying the protocol has been running stably and uninterruptedly for ten years
PANews reported on July 21 that Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin was invited to be the torchbearer for the 10th anniversary celebration of Ethereum. He said that the Ethereum protocol has
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 19:09
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million