MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-31 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC
PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
BTC
$118,445.34
+0.41%
AI
$0.1342
+2.75%
ETH
$3,866.68
+1.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 15:17
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run
PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
BOOM
$0.01297
+10.19%
MAY
$0.05226
-1.04%
RUN
$0.0000023
-8.00%
BULL
$0.003898
-4.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 15:00
Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Tradingview, digital gaming and entertainment group Fragbite Group AB announced that the company has completed the purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoins, with
BTC
$118,445.34
+0.41%
AB
$0.008434
-1.94%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000127
+1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 14:35
Kaito announces that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now live
PANews reported on July 22 that Kaito, an AI-driven Web3 data provider, announced on the X platform that Capital Launchpad is now online and users can register on Yaps. A
KAITO
$1.2553
+1.19%
NOW
$0.00775
+16.19%
AI
$0.1342
+2.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 14:27
Stablecoins dominate, Bank of England considers halting digital pound plans: report
The Bank of England is considering halting plans to create a digital pound as the global focus shifts to stablecoins. Though, the final decision has remained undecided. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Bank of England has seen its…
BANK
$0.05872
+1.60%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 14:26
Capital B, a listed company, announced a capital increase of approximately 10.3 million euros to implement its Bitcoin financial strategy
PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced an increase in capital of approximately 10.3 million euros
B
$0.51509
+1.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 14:11
Republicans propose 7% leaner SEC budget compared to Biden’s era
House Republicans have proposed a plan to trim the SEC’s budget and cut enforcement funding for a Biden-era rule requiring public companies to quickly report cyberattacks.
ERA
$1.1249
-4.77%
HOUSE
$0.014659
+7.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 14:07
Illegal crypto ATM network busted in UK, two under investigation
U.K. authorities have arrested two individuals and seized multiple crypto ATMs in connection with an investigation into an unregistered cryptocurrency exchange and suspected financial crime. According to a statement from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the operation was carried…
U
$0.01123
-0.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 13:34
BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT has been spent to purchase TAG tokens
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed a new asset purchase transaction, exchanging 25,000 USDT for 40,421,479.45 TAGs at a
BNB
$801.88
+0.32%
TAG
$0.000723
-3.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 13:24
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, suffered a partial liquidation of its ETH long orders, resulting in a loss of approximately $26.17 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the ETH long position (15x leverage) of the giant whale AguilaTrades was partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of
ETH
$3,866.68
+1.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 13:17
Trending News
More
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million