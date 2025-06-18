Circle's market value exceeds $42 billion, reaching 68.5% of USDC circulation PANews 2025/06/18 23:34

USDC $1 --%

PANews reported on June 18 that market data showed that the market value of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) in the US stock market was temporarily reported at US$42.154 billion. In addition, Coingecko data showed that as of press time, the circulation of USDC was temporarily reported at US$61.468 billion, which means that the market value of Circle has reached 68.5% of the circulation of USDC it issued.