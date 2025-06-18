The empire strikes out: Institutionalists failed to kill the stablecoin bill PANews 2025/06/18 23:04

ACT $0.04235 +0.28% LIKE $0.010634 -2.79% SENATE $0.00889 +6.33%

Despite a relentless campaign from institutional powerbrokers like Senator Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, marking a watershed moment for stablecoin regulation and exposing the limits of establishment resistance.