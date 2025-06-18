US President Trump: Federal Reserve Chairman Powell may not cut interest rates today PANews 2025/06/18 21:57

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump reiterated that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates and said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell might not cut interest rates today. Trump also said that our interest rate level should be two percentage points lower than it is now, and it would be very good to reduce the federal funds rate by 2.5 percentage points.