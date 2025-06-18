Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution

PANews
2025/06/18 21:29
SIX
SIX$0.02086+0.09%

PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six years of experience at UTXO Management and is the company's co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, with more than ten years of experience in building Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure. He will be responsible for leading the formulation and execution of Nakamoto's Bitcoin reserve deployment strategy, strengthening the company's balance sheet through capital market transactions, and driving long-term shareholder value growth, while still retaining a leadership position at UTXO Management.

Earlier in May, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.44%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022465-6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02086+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.44%
Ethereum
ETH$3,869.3+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05763-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million