OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.10264+4.79%

Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions.

OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

The partnership will let OpenPayd’s clients easily send and manage money worldwide using both traditional banks and blockchain networks. By leveraging Circle’s scalable, programmable stablecoin infrastructure and wallets, OpenPayd’s clients can quickly convert between regular currencies and USDC, gaining faster access to funds, lower fees, and new ways to handle payments, treasury, and digital assets.

“Stablecoins will be foundational to the next era of financial services, and our partnership with Circle positions us, and our clients, at the centre of that transformation,” said Iana Dimitrova, chief executive of OpenPayd. 

The development is part of Circle’s ongoing efforts to broaden USDC’s adoption and real-world use. Most notably, Circle recently integrated its stablecoin natively on the XRP Ledger, allowing developers, institutions, and users to access it directly on the network, without resorting to bridging.

In another major development, Circle partnered with Latin America’s largest digital bank, Nubank, to launch a 4% annual rewards program for USDC holders at the start of this year. Nubank noted that more than 50% of new crypto users on its platform chose USDC as their first digital asset.

Despite these ongoing efforts to increase USDC adoption, some early investors have already begun offloading Circle’s shares following its IPO. Ark Invest sold shares in two consecutive rounds — offloading $51.7 million on June 16 and another $44.8 million on June 17 across its ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds. Additionally, some analysts argue that Circle’s shares are overvalued and will crash soon.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.44%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022465-6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02086+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.44%
Ethereum
ETH$3,869.3+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05763-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million