Hyperliquid's "Insider Whale" BTC 40x short position still has a floating profit of $3.366 million PANews 2025/06/18 17:38

BTC $118,529.93 +0.43%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Hyperliquid's "insider whale" BTC 40x short position is currently worth $116 million, with a floating profit of $3.366 million. The opening price was $107,766.3 and the liquidation price was $110,950. There has been no other operations since the position was opened on June 13.