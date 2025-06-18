Wall Street Journal: Israeli military interceptor missiles are in urgent need, and the US and Israel are in a panic of "missile war of attrition"

PANews
2025/06/18 14:21

PANews June 18 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, a US official revealed that Israel’s defensive interceptor missiles are running out. This has raised concerns about the country’s ability to deal with Iran’s long-range ballistic missiles if the conflict is not resolved quickly. The official said that the United States has been aware of its inventory problems for months, and the United States has been strengthening Israel’s defense through land-based, sea-based and air-based systems. Since the escalation of the conflict in June, the US Department of Defense has deployed more missile defense equipment to the region, and now the United States is also facing concerns that the interceptor missiles are being consumed too quickly. Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: "Neither the United States nor Israel can continue to sit and wait for interceptor missiles all day. Israel and its allies need to take all necessary actions as soon as possible, because we can't afford it and can't just respond passively."

