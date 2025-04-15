Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

Author: Atoms Research
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
Selected 8 latest testnet projects, they have:
- Potential/Confirmed Airdrops
- Zero-cost interaction
Let's look at the full list of projects:
1.Huddle01
- Huddle01 is a needs-first DePIN project dedicated to accelerating digital connectivity in cyberspace.
- Financing: Invested by Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov and others, totaling US$7 million.
Interaction Guide
- Join the official Discord channel
- Enter the official website and connect your wallet
- Click "Claim Faucet ETH" to claim the test tokens
- After completing the first transaction, you will receive the "Landing NFT"
2. Recall
- Recall is a decentralized platform for testing, validating, and upgrading AI agents, enabling machine-verifiable decision-making.
- Funding: $30 million raised from Multicoin Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and others.
Interaction Guide
- Go to the faucet to get test tokens
- Purchase points on the official website
- After connecting your wallet, click “Create Bucke”
- Insert JSON with metadata (use ChatGPT for other schemes)
3. Irys
- Irys is a provenance layer that allows users to extend permanent data and accurately trace its origin.
- Financing: $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and other institutions.
Interaction Guide
- Enter the official website and connect your wallet
- Go to the faucet to get test coins
- Go back to the game room and start playing games. You can get test tokens for each game.
4. RISE
- RISE is Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, featuring instant transactions, high scalability, and complete decentralization.
- Financing status: $3.2 million has been raised, with investors including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Aave founder Stani Kulechov and other well-known figures.
Interaction Guide
- Go to the faucet to get the test coins
- Go to the official website and add the network to your wallet
- Go to the website to exchange tokens and add liquidity pools
- In addition, there are other ecological protocols that can be used for lending and minting NFTs, which readers need to explore on their own.
5. Somnia
- Somnia Network is a Layer 1 blockchain with a particular focus on enhancing the Metaverse and Web3 experience.
Interaction Guide
- Enter the website and connect your wallet
- Click and complete the "Netherak Demons" quest:
- Follow Netherak Demons account on X platform
- Retweet the official announcement of Netherak Demons
- Join the Netherak Demons Discord server
- Once completed go back and click on the "Somnia Yapstorm" quest
- Publish Somnia related content to share the weekly prize pool of 5000USDC + 100000 Somnia points
6. Seismic
- Seismic gives developers access to novel token onboarding models, consumer payment flows, a real-world asset RWA marketplace, and more
- Financing: $7 million raised, with investors including a16z, Polychain Capital and others.
Interaction Guide
- Go to the faucet to get the test coins
- Enter the official website and connect your wallet
- Select “Seismic Network” and click “Deploy”
- Join the Discord group, active people can get status
7. Seal
- Seal is a decentralized key management (DSM) service built based on the access control policies defined and verified by Sui.
Interaction Guide
- Installing the wallet
- Go to the faucet to get the test coins
- Go to the Seal website and connect your wallet
- Click “Try It” and sign the transaction
- Select "staketab" to download the file
- Return to the website and select Subscription Example
- Fill in all fields and create the service
8. MultipliFi
- MultipliFi is a multi-chain yield protocol that aims to solve two major industry pain points: the limited variety of cryptocurrencies that support interest-bearing, and the widespread problem of low yields.
Interaction Guide
- The Multipli mainnet testing phase is invitation-only
- The minimum account balance requirement is $1,000 (total amount of Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Base, Matic, Optimism multi-chain assets)
- Support Join the waiting list to get the qualification to participate
- Visit the official website to submit your email address and receive notification when a spot opens up
