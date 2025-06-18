GENIUS Act could strengthen dollar power, write ‘rulebook’ for global financial system PANews 2025/06/18 03:22

ACT $0.04224 -0.28% SENATE $0.00889 +6.33% POWER $0.01057 -3.73% HOUSE $0.014577 +7.78%

After clearing a key procedural vote, the GENIUS Act faces a final decision in the Senate before moving to the House of Representatives.