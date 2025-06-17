Web3-driven AI company PublicAI raises $10 million in two rounds of funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews
2025/06/17 21:05
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Web3-driven artificial intelligence company PublicAI announced the completion of $10 million in financing (including $2 million in seed round financing and $8 million in Series A financing). The latest financing was participated by Saudi Telecom Group, Blockchain Builders Fund, Tykhe Blocks Ventures, NEAR Foundation, Taisu Ventures, MH Ventures, Yield Guild Games (YGG), CSP DAO, IBC Group, G20, Whitewater Labs and UXLink. The company has built an "AI artificial verification layer" through blockchain technology, has established a global data contributor network of millions, and has generated more than $14 million in customer revenue.

PublicAI will launch the first decentralized brainwave acquisition device HeadCap for brain-computer interface research and development. Founder Kenji Narushima said that the platform is committed to obtaining real human data through a reasonable compensation mechanism to solve the performance degradation problem caused by AI models relying on synthetic data. The company is an incubation project of the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, focusing on innovation in the intersection of blockchain and AI.

