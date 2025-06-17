Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to approximately 166 BTC

2025/06/17 20:03
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced that its treasury had increased its holdings by 5 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin holdings to approximately 166. It is reported that the company is a provider of enterprise-level infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

