Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:18
Bitcoin
BTC$118,395.99+0.17%
U Coin
U$0.01115-2.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+1.97%
Comedian
BAN$0.0654+2.78%

Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC.

Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 52% following a favorable court ruling that lifted a previous ban on its crypto purchases.

According to CEO Roger Hamilton’s announcement on X, the company acquired 34 additional BTC in the past month, bringing its total corporate treasury to 100 BTC. The purchases were made at an average price of $100,600 per BTC, amounting to a total investment of approximately $10.06 million.

The renewed buying activity comes after the May 6 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which overturned a prior order that had blocked Genius Group from acquiring more Bitcoin. That restriction stemmed from a March 13 ruling by a New York District Court, which issued a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in connection with a legal dispute surrounding the company’s merger with Fatbrain AI.

Now that the company can resume buying Bitcoin, it has reaffirmed its long-term goal of building a 1,000 BTC treasury:

The development comes amid a broader wave of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Earlier today, The Blockchain Group announced that it had raised an additional €7.2 million (about $7.7 million) to advance its goal of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm.

In Japan, Metaplanet recently hit its 2025 target of 10,000 BTC following a fresh purchase of 1,112 BTC. In the U.S., Michael Saylor’s Strategy keeps expanding its BTC treasury, recently adding another 10,100 BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004592-0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.16239-1.55%
U Coin
U$0.01117-2.36%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014519+9.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.405-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00
Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

According to PANews on July 31, Justin Sun posted on the X platform that he has confirmed that he will fly into space on the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-34
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1688+0.65%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.09482+9.02%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08148-0.41%
SuiNS
NS$0.12838-5.40%
SUN
SUN$0.021838-2.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:51

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System