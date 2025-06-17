X wipes Pump.fun and founder’s accounts in coordinated suspension spree

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:53
FUNToken
FUN$0.012042+0.46%

X has launched what appears to be a sweeping crackdown on the memecoin sector, issuing a wave of suspensions that claimed several casualties including Pump.fun and its founder.

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official platform handles for the Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun and its co-founder founder Alon Cohen were taken offline from the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 

When accessed, each now displays the message “Account suspended,” accompanied by X’s standard notice for violations of its platform rules.

X wipes Pump.fun and founder's accounts in coordinated suspension spree - 1

The move appears to be part of a wider enforcement action targeting accounts tied to the memecoin sector. Over 20 accounts have been affected, including those linked to trading platforms BullX, Bloom Trading, GMGN, among others. 

Many of the suspended accounts are associated with bot infrastructure or automated trading tools, commonly used for launching tokens, sniping early trades, and managing memecoin positions.

While X has yet to issue an official statement, speculation is mounting that the move is largely tied to Pump.fun’s controversial services. Since its debut, the platform has gained massive traction for allowing users to easily create and trade new tokens.

However, this ease of access has also fueled a surge in malicious launches, including meme tokens that end in rug pulls or pump-and-dump schemes. This aspect of the platform has often drawn scrutiny, even resulting in two lawsuits earlier in January.

Others across the community suggest that the suspensions may be due to the use of third-party APIs by the impacted accounts, a practice X officially banned in January 2023.

Neither Pump.fun nor its founder has addressed the X account suspensions, and it remains to be seen whether the removals are temporary or permanent. One of the other affected platforms, GMGN, announced via Telegram that it is aware of the suspension and is in contact with the platform in hopes of restoring access.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004592-0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.16239-1.55%
U Coin
U$0.01117-2.36%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014519+9.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.405-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00
Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

According to PANews on July 31, Justin Sun posted on the X platform that he has confirmed that he will fly into space on the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-34
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1688+0.65%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.09482+9.02%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08148-0.41%
SuiNS
NS$0.12838-5.40%
SUN
SUN$0.021838-2.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:51

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System