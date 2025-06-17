Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Particl
PART$0.1783+0.22%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.179-2.98%
ARK
ARK$0.459+2.02%

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest.

Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following its $373 million purchase earlier this month.

The timing of the firm’s sale aligned with a sharp surge in Circle’s stock price. CRCL touched a new intraday high of $165.60 on Monday before easing to close at $151.06, its highest closing price yet. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, the stock has climbed roughly 387%, nearly quintupling in under two weeks.

Ark’s sell-off sales were spread across three of its actively managed ETFs. These included ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), trimming 196,367, 92,310, and 53,981 CRCL, respectively. 

The total value of the cumulative 342,658 shares sold stands at approximately $51.7 million, representing about 7.6% of Ark’s initial 4.5 million-share position in Circle. Despite trimming its holdings, Ark Invest still holds over 4.15 million shares of Circle, now valued at approximately $628 million, well above its original $373 million investment.

Circle’s IPO has continued to draw attention across the industry, particularly following its explosive debut on the first day of trading. Another early backer, Sigil Fund, recently disclosed a 4x return on its CRCL stake, and industry optimism for more upside is strong particularly as stablecoins gain traction in mainstream finance.

Beyond Circle’s CRCL sales, other trades by Ark Invest on the same day included reductions in its Meta (META) holdings and new purchases in stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and DoorDash (DASH).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:58
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004661-1.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.16276-1.52%
U Coin
U$0.01117-3.03%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014371+7.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.395-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.