World Gold Council: 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to increase in the next 12 months

2025/06/17 14:24
PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council said that its 2025 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey set a new benchmark, receiving 73 responses - the highest number since the survey was launched eight years ago. Such a high level of participation strongly indicates that the central bank community is paying more attention to gold. The survey results show:

1. Central banks' expectations for gold continue to improve, with 95% of central banks believing that global central bank gold reserves will increase in the next 12 months.

2. A record 43% of central banks said their institutions’ gold reserves will also increase over the same period, and no one expected gold holdings to fall.

3. The proportion of central banks that actively manage their gold reserves will increase from 37% in 2024 to 44% in 2025. Improving returns will remain the main reason, but risk management will surpass tactical trading and become the second largest motivation.

4. The Bank of England remains the most popular destination for gold reserves (64%), but the proportion of central banks choosing to store gold domestically will increase from 41% in 2024 to 59% in 2025, but only 7% plan to increase domestic storage in the next 12 months.

Gold’s performance in times of crisis, its portfolio diversification function and its anti-inflation properties are key factors driving central banks’ plans to increase their gold holdings over the coming year. These characteristics are also the core reasons why central banks make strategic allocations to gold.

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
PANews2025/07/31 09:58
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

