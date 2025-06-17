The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 12:45
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.337-5.17%

Some have labeled it pseudoscience, but for decades, this simple little trick has accurately predicted the onset of various global conflicts.

The Unlikely War Oracle: How Pizza Orders Predict Global Conflicts

“As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity,” wrote the Pentagon Pizza Report X account on Thursday, June 12. An hour later, explosions rocked Tehran, Iran’s capital. Israel had just launched a pre-emptive attack on its archnemesis, alleging Iran was secretly building a nuclear weapon that it planned to use against the Jewish nation.

That prediction has given credence to what many consider to be a 1990s urban legend of how pizza order volume in establishments adjacent to the Pentagon, accurately predicts major geopolitical events.

The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars(A surge in Pentagon-area pizza orders preceded Israel’s strike on Iran / @PenPizzaReport)

When a critical development pops up, Pentagon officials often work late into the night, and it turns out, pizza is their food of choice. It’s greasy, satiating, delicious, and most of all convenient. Sure, sometimes the index is wrong, pizza orders can spike during a football game for example. But despite experts dismissing this convenient form of so-called open-source intelligence (OSINT), they can’t deny that it has accurately predicted multiple global events.

“Pentagon orders doubled up the night before the Panama attack; same thing happened before the Grenada invasion,” one pizza deliverer explained, according to reporting by Time Magazine in August of 1990. “We got a lot of orders, starting around midnight. We figured something was up.” It turns out Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, had invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990.

As former CNN Pentagon correspondent Wolf Blitzer, once said according to Slate.com, “Bottom line for journalists: Always monitor the pizzas.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:58
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004661-1.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.16276-1.52%
U Coin
U$0.01117-3.03%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014371+7.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.395-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.