USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/17 12:50
USDCoin
USDC$1--%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 12:41 and 12:42 noon, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 69,801,539 USDC (approximately US$69.78 million) on Ethereum, and almost simultaneously destroyed the same amount of USDC on the Solana chain, indicating that this seemed to be a standard cross-chain asset migration operation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:58
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004661-1.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.16276-1.52%
U Coin
U$0.01117-3.03%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014371+7.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.395-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.