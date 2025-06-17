OpenAI signs $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct AI government and security pilots PANews 2025/06/17 11:54

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, OpenAI has received a one-year contract worth $200 million from the US Department of Defense to pilot the application of AI in administrative and security tasks. This is the first major project of OpenAI's new "OpenAI for Government" department, which will explore the use of AI in military medical care, cyber defense and other scenarios. The department also integrates its cooperation with NASA, NIH, Air Force Research Laboratory and others.