HYPE breaks through $44, setting a new all-time high PANews 2025/06/16 14:52

HYPE $43.03 -1.12% NOW $0.00798 +20.36% TOKEN $0.01661 +1.15%

PANews reported on June 16 that the market showed that the HYPE token broke through the $44 mark and is now trading at 44.408 USDT, with a daily increase of 7.88%, setting a new historical high again.