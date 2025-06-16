The share price of Hong Kong-listed company Mi Strategy rose by more than 20% after announcing the purchase of 2,440 SOLs

PANews reported on June 16 that Memestech, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had purchased 2,440 Solana (SOL) in the open market, with a transaction amount of approximately HK$2.9075 million, and the funds came from the company's internal resources. The announcement stated that Solana has the key value of decentralized applications, DeFi infrastructure and Web3 innovation. Previously, the company has changed its name to "MEMESTRATEGY (Memestech)", and the stock code remains "2440", reflecting that its strategic focus is tilting towards the fields of encryption and Web3. After the announcement, Memestech (HK2440) stock price rose by about 21%, now at HK$2.42 per share.

As previously reported, 9GAG Lianchuang announced the completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong-listed company Haoliang Technology Holdings, and plans to change its name to MemeStrategy and allocate Bitcoin .