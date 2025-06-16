Ethereum co-founder: Wall Street will ‘go deep’ into DeFi and Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/16 14:06
Bitcoin
BTC$118,499.98+0.30%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.160518-3.61%
Ethereum
ETH$3,863.92+1.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002165-1.45%
SOON
SOON$0.1488+0.94%

Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder Joseph Lubin predicts Wall Street will soon make its foray into DeFi and crypto amidst the recent spike in institutional demand for BTC and ETH.

In a recent post, Lubin highlighted the increasing demand for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) coming from institutional investors. He believes that the spike in corporations that stock up on ETH and BTC by adopting a digital asset treasury strategy is a big indicator that the financial system is shifting to DeFi.

Therefore, he predicts that Wall Street will soon dive into decentralized protocols and digital assets as more and more companies join the race. This is because he believes Wall Street figureheads care about financial instruments that are consistently climbing higher in value. And right now, crypto is on their watchlist.

“They will be motivated to deep dive and learn what’s up with these strategies. They will have to deeply understand the details of Bitcoin and Ethereum and the strategies of MSTR and SBET. They will have do go deep on DeFi on Ethereum,” said Lubis.

In addition, he believes it is up to the crypto space builders and developers to get Wall Street “excited” about decentralized finance by continuing to grow innovation within the space and aim to widen mainstream adoption of DeFi alongside crypto.

Wall Street to spearhead accelerated shift to DeFi

Lubin sees the shift already beginning with financial regulators like the SEC no longer chasing after crypto firms as they once did during the Biden administration under Gary Gensler. Ever since Trump came into office, Lubin has seen a major shift in financial watchdogs’ attitudes towards builders in the crypto space.

“The best and brightest builders are now entering the ecosystem to build on our tech without fear of politically motivated enforcement actions from the SEC and being debanked,” said Lubin.

Despite the major advancements already made, he believes that the shift has only just begun and is on its way towards an acceleration fueled by institutional demand.

In early June, Ethereum’s price movements showed signs of an incoming rally as Wall Street demand signaled a potential comeback for the token. According to recent data from SoSoValue, Wall Street investors have been buying more spot Ethereum ETFs, generating a cumulative inflow of $3.85 billion as of June 13.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:58
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004595-10.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.16221-1.60%
U Coin
U$0.01128-2.59%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01415+5.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.417-0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)