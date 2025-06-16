Metaplanet Issues Fresh $210M Bonds to Evo Fund, ‘All Bitcoin,’ Says CEO

Often called Japan’s ‘Strategy,’ Metaplanet, on Monday, has issued a fresh $210 million in zero-interest bonds to acquire additional Bitcoin.

The announcement comes following a decision by its board of directors to issue the 18th series of ordinary bonds to Evo Fund. The bonds are set to mature on December 12, 2025, with an option for early redemption.

“The funds raised are scheduled to be allocated toward the purchase of Bitcoin.”

Per Bitcoin Treasuries numbers, Metaplanet sits at a total of 8,888 BTC, following its latest addition of 1,088 more Bitcoin.

The bonds are exclusively subscribed by the Cayman Islands-based investment firm, Evo Fund.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich posted the recent bond issuance on X, stressing, “All Bitcoin.”

The Bitcoin Accumulation Race: Caution Beats Hype

The Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, inspired by Michael Saylor-led Strategy’s Bitcoin path, has now become Japan’s most shorted stock by hedge funds. As reported earlier, Metaplanet’s stock surged more than 4,800% over the past year, after its pivot to Bitcoin investment strategy.

Seamus Rocca, CEO at Xapo Bank, shared his perspective on the rising corporate Bitcoin allocations recently.

In an email to Cryptonews, he said that the increase in corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin is “significant.” However, “it shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions,” Rocca added.

“It’s about allocating what a business can afford to hold over a five-to-ten-year horizon, without being forced to sell into volatility.”

Further, he said that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet “represent high-conviction outliers,” with bold strategies that align with their unique business plans.

“In this space, patience and discipline can be underrated virtues,” he told Cryptonews. “Our view has been, and remains, that Bitcoin deserves serious consideration—but with a disciplined, long-term framework: focus on the asset itself, avoid speculative trading, and size positions responsibly.”

Company Adapts Strategy Amid Yen Depreciation

Metaplanet’s recent announcement to issue $210 million in 0% ordinary bonds comes at a time when Japan is facing economic challenges, characterized by high debt levels and yen depreciation. As a result, the strategy underscores Metaplanet’s commitment to leveraging Bitcoin’s potential for long-term appreciation.

The Japanese Yen kicked off the week on a weaker note. However, the anticipation that the Bank of Japan might push for tighter monetary conditions, along with trade-related uncertainties, lends some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen.