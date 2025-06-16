Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $528 million last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows PANews 2025/06/16 11:38

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, from June 9 to 13, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $528 million across the board, maintaining net inflows for five consecutive weeks. BlackRock's ETHA received $381 million in inflows in a single week, with a total inflow of $5.24 billion; Fidelity's FETH received $78.49 million in inflows, with a total of $1.59 billion. So far, the total assets of the nine ETFs have reached $10.03 billion, accounting for 3.26% of ETH's total market value.