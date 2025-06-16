Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS PANews 2025/06/16 10:21

USELESS $0.31788 +6.76% BONK $0.00002859 -1.41%

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of about $2.4 million). It has not been sold yet, and the book profit exceeds $2 million, but the overall position is still in a loss state. Unipcs' address has invested in 48 tokens, 44 of which are in a loss state, and only USELESS has a floating profit.