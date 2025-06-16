XRP to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Payment Volume in 5 Years, Predicts Ripple CEO

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 07:40
XRP
XRP$3.14-0.28%

Ripple’s CEO says XRP is positioned to capture 14% of SWIFT’s cross-border payments market within five years, as liquidity eclipses legacy messaging systems in global finance.

XRP on Track to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Market by 2030, Says Ripple’s CEO

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse voiced confidence in XRP’s strategic position in global payments last week during the XRP APEX 2025 event in Singapore, framing it as a likely beneficiary of shifting liquidity dynamics. Garlinghouse focused his remarks on the evolving role of digital assets in cross-border transactions, highlighting the importance of liquidity over messaging infrastructure in the current financial ecosystem. His comments positioned XRP as an asset that could increasingly displace traditional systems such as the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), which has long dominated the interbank communication and settlement space.

The Ripple CEO explained: “There are two parts to SWIFT today: messaging and liquidity. Liquidity is owned by the banks. I think less about the messaging and more about liquidity. If you’re driving all the liquidity, it is good for XRP.” He added:

Garlinghouse’s emphasis on liquidity highlights the core limitation of SWIFT, a network that facilitates messaging between financial institutions but does not move money itself. SWIFT’s model relies on multiple intermediaries, manual processes, and often inconsistent messaging standards, creating vulnerabilities to errors, high fees, and slow settlement times.

Ripple also underscored these criticisms in a May blog post, describing SWIFT’s infrastructure as outdated and misaligned with modern commerce. The company wrote:

The crypto firm promoted its blockchain-based Ripple Payments system as an advanced alternative, leveraging XRP and the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to offer real-time, transparent, and lower-cost settlements across borders. The platform claims access to over 90% of the world’s FX markets and seeks to reduce operational risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.008437+3.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:51
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
Solana
SOL$180.1-0.96%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.06941-1.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003118+13.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:15
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
MAY
MAY$0.05242-1.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02187+6.01%
U Coin
U$0.01128-2.50%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02032+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:00

Trending News

More

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain