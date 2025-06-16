Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 00:10
On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker.

“Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin stash on X (formerly Twitter), often plucked from saylortracker.com. These posts usually come with playful or cryptic one-liners like “Send more orange” or “needs more orange”—a wink to bitcoin’s signature color in crypto circles.

Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike AgainSaylor’s X post on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Every new orange dot on the chart signals a fresh BTC addition, and true to form, Strategy typically announces the buys the following Monday morning. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, June 15, 2025, Strategy’s bitcoin count sits at 582,000 BTC, carrying a value of $61.17 billion.

