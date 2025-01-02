From small talk to practicality: Paradigm shift and future trends of Web3 AI agents

Original article: 0xJeff
Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews
As the field of AI agents has evolved, the market has shifted dramatically from agents that were initially focused on personalization alone. In the early days, people were attracted to agents that could entertain, tell jokes, or "create a buzz" on social media. These agents did generate buzz and attention, but as the market evolved, it became clear that utility value was far more important than personalization .
Many agents that focused on personalization generated huge attention when they were launched, but eventually faded into obscurity because they failed to provide value beyond surface-level interactions. This trend highlights a key lesson: in the Web3 space, substantive value takes precedence over superficial effects, and practicality trumps novelty .
This evolution is in line with the transformation of the Web2 AI field. Specialized large language models (LLMs) are being developed to meet the specific needs of niche areas such as finance, law, and real estate. These models focus more on accuracy and reliability, making up for the shortcomings of general AI.
The limitation of general AI is that it can often only provide "almost" answers , which is unacceptable in some scenarios. For example, a popular model may only be 70% accurate on a specific professional problem. This may be sufficient for daily use, but it can have disastrous consequences in high-stakes scenarios such as court decisions or major financial decisions. This is why professional LLMs that are finely tuned to achieve 98-99% accuracy are becoming increasingly important.
So the question is: Why choose Web3? Why not let Web2 dominate the professional AI field?
Web3 has several significant advantages over traditional Web2 AI:
In the Web3 AI agent ecosystem, we see that each ecosystem improves its capabilities by integrating new features and opening up new application scenarios. From Bittensor subnets to Olas, Pond, and Flock, these ecosystems are building more interoperable and functional agents. At the same time, easy-to-use tools such as SendAI's Solana Agent Kit or Coinbase CDP SDK are also emerging.
These ecosystems are building AI applications that prioritize utility:
Outside the ecosystem, individual agents in specialized fields are also emerging. For example:
This shift from “chatbots chatting away on social media” to “experts sharing professional insights” is here to stay.
The future of AI agents lies not in chatbots that chat casually, but in expert agents in various professional fields that deliver value and insights in an engaging way. These agents will continue to create mindshare and guide users to actual products, whether it is a trading terminal, tax calculator or productivity tool.
The biggest beneficiaries will be the proxy L1 and coordination layers.
The narrative of AI applications that prioritize practicality has just begun. Web3 has a unique opportunity to carve out a space where AI agents can not only entertain, but also solve practical problems, automate complex tasks, and create value for users. 2025 will witness the transition from chatbots to collaborative assistants, and specialized LLMs and multi-agent orchestration will redefine the perception of AI.
While Web2 and Web3 will gradually merge, the open, collaborative nature of Web3 will lay the foundation for the most innovative breakthroughs. It is no longer about "AI agents with personality", but about agents that can provide practical value and create meaningful impact. It is worth paying attention to agentic L1, coordination layer, and emerging AI applications. The era of agency has arrived, and this is just the beginning.